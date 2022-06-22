EWG Elevate Inc. Purchases New Shares in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at about $578,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,363 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 29,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,307 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 152,649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.22.

Shares of APH opened at $63.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.44. The company has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.21. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

