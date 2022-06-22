EWG Elevate Inc. Raises Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

EWG Elevate Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,331 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Tesla by 66.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 10.6% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 6,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Tesla by 5.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 383,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $297,072,000 after purchasing an additional 21,426 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Tesla by 26.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $711.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $796.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $903.89. The company has a market capitalization of $736.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $615.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,823,070.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,823,980.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,090,394.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at $18,998,581.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $900.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $897.43.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

