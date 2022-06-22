EWG Elevate Inc. Sells 18,661 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

EWG Elevate Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,661 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.
Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $36.52 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.71.
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
