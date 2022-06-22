EWG Elevate Inc. Sells 18,661 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

EWG Elevate Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,661 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $36.52 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.71.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.