EWG Elevate Inc. Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 59,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,012,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. EWG Elevate Inc. owned approximately 1.86% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,710,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period.

Shares of RTM opened at $158.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.09. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $192.32.

