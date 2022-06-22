Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Acquired by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $224.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $198.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.00.

Shares of EXR traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.92. 1,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,478. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.32. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.70 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 50.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 97.40%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $1,041,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,924,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

