FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 63.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 22,181 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.2% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.1% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 51.7% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 53,763 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,440,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 13.8% during the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 1,654 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx stock traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $228.24. The stock had a trading volume of 35,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $304.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Citigroup cut their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.30.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

