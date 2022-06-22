Fei Protocol (FEI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $46.61 Million

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fei Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Fei Protocol has a market capitalization of $426.10 million and approximately $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.68 or 0.00457408 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00068299 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00014237 BTC.

About Fei Protocol

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Fei Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

