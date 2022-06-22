Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Has $119.80 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up 2.9% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $119,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,840,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,314,420,000 after purchasing an additional 44,161 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,918,516,000 after purchasing an additional 386,592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,695,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,121,472,000 after purchasing an additional 68,321 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,713,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,936,000 after purchasing an additional 83,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,133,000 after purchasing an additional 870,582 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.43.

Shares of APD stock opened at $241.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

