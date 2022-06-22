Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Shares Sold by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FSTA. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 33,301.1% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 510,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,655,000 after buying an additional 508,841 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,480,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,352,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,991,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,543,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FSTA opened at $42.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.41. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1 year low of $40.91 and a 1 year high of $49.03.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.