First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.48

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.48 and last traded at $12.64, with a volume of 2169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

FA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on First Advantage from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America started coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.86.

First Advantage ( NYSE:FA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 6.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Advantage Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Advantage by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,851,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,948,000 after acquiring an additional 675,006 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of First Advantage by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,611,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,110,000 after acquiring an additional 222,034 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Advantage by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,160,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,005,000 after acquiring an additional 416,947 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Advantage by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,256,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,747,000 after buying an additional 98,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Advantage by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,410,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,898,000 after buying an additional 408,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Company Profile (NYSE:FA)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

