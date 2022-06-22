First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.48

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.48 and last traded at $12.64, with a volume of 2169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.
FA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on First Advantage from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America started coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.07.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.86.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Advantage by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,851,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,948,000 after acquiring an additional 675,006 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of First Advantage by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,611,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,110,000 after acquiring an additional 222,034 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Advantage by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,160,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,005,000 after acquiring an additional 416,947 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Advantage by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,256,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,747,000 after buying an additional 98,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Advantage by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,410,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,898,000 after buying an additional 408,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.
First Advantage Company Profile (NYSE:FA)
First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Advantage (FA)
- Why Dollar General (NYSE: DG) Should Be In Your Portfolio
- Korn Ferry Is A Good Buy For The Recession And Beyond
- The Rebound In Winnabego Is On
- Global Events Could Be A Boon For Potash Stocks
- SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Can be Caught on the Downdraft
Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.