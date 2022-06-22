First Affirmative Financial Network Has $260,000 Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $387,395,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,159,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $424,714,000 after purchasing an additional 668,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,103,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,380,057,000 after purchasing an additional 274,795 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 770,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,584,000 after purchasing an additional 204,579 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $268,416,000 after purchasing an additional 172,734 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

TROW stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.50. 2,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,304. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.99 and its 200-day moving average is $149.61. The company has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.72 and a 12 month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.83%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

