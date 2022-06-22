First American Trust FSB Acquires New Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 30,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $121.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.39.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 28.48%.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.75.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

