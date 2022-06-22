First American Trust FSB Grows Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,749,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,423,682,000 after acquiring an additional 970,944 shares during the last quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,752,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,672,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $88.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.63 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.64.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

