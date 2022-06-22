First American Trust FSB Has $2.02 Million Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,887 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. DCM International VI Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $185,092,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,031,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,207,000 after acquiring an additional 647,121 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,929,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,738,000 after buying an additional 4,087,917 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,155,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,891,000 after buying an additional 345,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 135.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,916,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,321,000 after buying an additional 1,678,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SOFI. Wedbush cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.04.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $24.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average is $10.14.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 36.32%. The company had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.99 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Harvey M. Schwartz bought 15,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 229,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,038. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 13,500 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $105,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,212,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,028,015.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 257,753 shares of company stock worth $1,561,711. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

