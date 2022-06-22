First American Trust FSB Reduces Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

First American Trust FSB cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Booking makes up 1.2% of First American Trust FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Booking by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,403 shares of company stock worth $3,006,347. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,937.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,796.45 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,154.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,262.94. The company has a market cap of $78.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.74, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 target price on Booking in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Booking in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,751.31.

Booking Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.