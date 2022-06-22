First American Trust FSB Sells 1,518 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

First American Trust FSB lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $149.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $145.54 and a 12-month high of $187.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.86.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

