First American Trust FSB Sells 399 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

First American Trust FSB lessened its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $1,117,096,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $400,884,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 894,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,778,000 after purchasing an additional 556,871 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $783,606,000 after purchasing an additional 553,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,480,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,414,000 after purchasing an additional 352,766 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.04, for a total value of $406,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.92, for a total transaction of $354,857.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,470 shares of company stock worth $9,406,060 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $640.70.

NYSE NOW opened at $455.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $466.65 and its 200-day moving average is $537.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $406.47 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $91.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 413.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

