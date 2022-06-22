First American Trust FSB Sells 912 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

First American Trust FSB cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,071,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,347,000 after purchasing an additional 53,129 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,780,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 20,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DBK Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,183,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $64.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.99 and its 200 day moving average is $75.55. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.