First American Trust FSB Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

First American Trust FSB trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen Klingenstein LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6,307.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 326,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,088,000 after acquiring an additional 321,696 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,911,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,724,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,978,000 after buying an additional 166,984 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 508,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,533,000 after buying an additional 113,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,889,000.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $194.24 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $306.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

