First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Position Reduced by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 170,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,040 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 4.1% of FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $8,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,507 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 60,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 11,288 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 558,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,713,000 after buying an additional 68,949 shares during the period.

Shares of FIXD stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.09. 8,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,343. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.00. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.21 and a fifty-two week high of $54.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th.

