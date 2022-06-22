FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Receives $48.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.80.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on FormFactor from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. CL King lifted their target price on FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on FormFactor from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.
In related news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $64,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ FORM opened at $36.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.36. FormFactor has a 1 year low of $32.71 and a 1 year high of $47.48.
FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $197.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.33 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About FormFactor (Get Rating)
FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.
