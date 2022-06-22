Foundation Resource Management Inc. Sells 3,085 Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. decreased its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 713,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust accounts for 1.4% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust were worth $8,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,705,000. Sinecera Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,211,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 381,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 53,939 shares during the period. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

PBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

PBT stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,528. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.34. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $23.08.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 3,610.01% and a net margin of 91.67%.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.092 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. This is a boost from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

