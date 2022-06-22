Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.50 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 998,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $12,249,999.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,079,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,757,759.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,292.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth $1,389,000. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,961,084 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $117,723,000 after acquiring an additional 103,256 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth $1,548,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 77,486 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 183,021 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEN opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. Franklin Resources has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.01.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.17. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.18%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

