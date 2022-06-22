Fruth Investment Management Buys New Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,573 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $44,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.48) to GBX 2,860 ($35.03) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($33.07) to GBX 2,850 ($34.91) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($30.01) to GBX 2,550 ($31.23) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,574.43.

SHEL traded down $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.04. The company had a trading volume of 120,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,033,016. The company has a market capitalization of $195.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.66. Shell plc has a one year low of $48.27 and a one year high of $61.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

