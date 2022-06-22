Fruth Investment Management Buys Shares of 7,000 Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BKR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. HSBC upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.32.

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $3,851,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,759 shares in the company, valued at $17,676,459.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $196,360.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,243,191 shares of company stock worth $2,489,138,781. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BKR traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.33. 240,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,649,702. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 1.51.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 218.19%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

