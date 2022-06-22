Fruth Investment Management Cuts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fruth Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,266 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 1.3% of Fruth Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNP. Bank of America cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.23.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $210.49. 22,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,486,901. The firm has a market cap of $132.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.12 and a 200 day moving average of $242.24.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.43%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

