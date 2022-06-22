Fruth Investment Management Has $8.82 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Fruth Investment Management lowered its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply accounts for approximately 2.4% of Fruth Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $8,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.56.

Tractor Supply stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,702. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.