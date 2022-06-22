Furukawa Electric (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Shares Down 6.5%

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.96 and last traded at $7.97. 2,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 1,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.25.

Furukawa Electric Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells telecommunications, energy, automobile, electronic, and construction products worldwide. It operates through Infrastructure, Electronics & Automotive Systems, Functional Products, and Service and Developments segments. The company offers telecommunications products, such as broadband systems, routers/network equipment, and wireless products; and optical fiber cables and identifiers, optical closures/termination boxes, optical connectors/cords, fusion splicers/optical connecting tools, optical fiber line monitoring/management systems, optical component/devices, and metal communication cables, as well as wiring materials.

