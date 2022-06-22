Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Gaia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley lowered Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.17. 37,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Gaia has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $12.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.28. The firm has a market cap of $86.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.58.

Gaia ( NASDAQ:GAIA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Gaia had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.64 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gaia will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in Gaia in the 4th quarter valued at $10,598,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 607,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 447,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 39,324 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

