GCN Coin Trading 17.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GCN)

GCN Coin (GCN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. GCN Coin has a market cap of $23,864.20 and $9.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GCN Coin has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00029389 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.35 or 0.00267911 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000939 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000660 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Coin Trading

