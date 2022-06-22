Genaro Network Market Cap Achieves $2.28 Million (GNX)

Genaro Network (GNX) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. One Genaro Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Genaro Network has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Genaro Network has a market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $517,204.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Genaro Network Coin Profile

Genaro Network is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins. Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genaro Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genaro Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

