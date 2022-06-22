Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Shares Down 8.9%

Shares of Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF – Get Rating) were down 8.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $10.80. Approximately 301 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.
Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Glanbia from €16.00 ($16.84) to €14.50 ($15.26) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average of $12.76.
Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.
