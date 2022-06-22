Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GHL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 359,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $610,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

GHL stock opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.58. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $45.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.04 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 33.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

In related news, Director Kevin Ferro acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,020 shares in the company, valued at $146,043. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 2,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.47 per share, with a total value of $34,157.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 192,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,166.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 93,946 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,962 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GHL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greenhill & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

