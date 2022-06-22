Glitch (GLCH) Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges

Glitch (GLCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Glitch has a total market cap of $7.97 million and approximately $85,883.00 worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Glitch has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Glitch coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000492 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Glitch

Glitch’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Glitch Coin Trading

