Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Plans $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd.

Global Medical REIT has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Global Medical REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 311.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Global Medical REIT to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.6%.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT stock opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $722.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91. Global Medical REIT has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $18.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Global Medical REIT ( NYSE:GMRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 14.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GMRE. TheStreet lowered Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 3.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.