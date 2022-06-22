Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 197.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Global Payments from $156.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.30.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.50. 2,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,608. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.72. The firm has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.52 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 28.65%.

In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments Profile (Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.