GoldBlocks (GB) Achieves Market Cap of $28,422.10

GoldBlocks (GB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One GoldBlocks coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GoldBlocks has a market capitalization of $28,422.10 and approximately $1.00 worth of GoldBlocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GoldBlocks has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GoldBlocks alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00228575 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003877 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000254 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001252 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009444 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004919 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.43 or 0.00396462 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

GoldBlocks Profile

GB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2016. GoldBlocks’ total supply is 15,563,873 coins. The official website for GoldBlocks is goldblocks.eu . GoldBlocks’ official Twitter account is @goldblockscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldBlocks is a gold based PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that is based on the idea of portable wealth. “

Buying and Selling GoldBlocks

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldBlocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldBlocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldBlocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldBlocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldBlocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.