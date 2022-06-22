GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.20

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.20 and last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 4642 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

Separately, Citigroup lowered GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.98.

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 1,527.75% and a net margin of 29.39%. The company had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. GrafTech International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.55%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in GrafTech International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,925,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,154 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in GrafTech International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,342,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,050,000 after purchasing an additional 229,556 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in GrafTech International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,793,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,107,000 after purchasing an additional 116,640 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in GrafTech International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 5,160,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,642,000 after purchasing an additional 19,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in GrafTech International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,952,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,019,000 after purchasing an additional 86,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Company Profile (NYSE:EAF)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

