Grassi Investment Management Buys 1,235 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Grassi Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Crake Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,348,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 123,505 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,710,000 after buying an additional 70,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,560,700. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $83.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.80. The company has a market capitalization of $135.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.43 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.15.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

