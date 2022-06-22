Grassi Investment Management Buys 3,000 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Grassi Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,429,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,417,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,202,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,885,000 after buying an additional 1,345,645 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,240,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,657,000. 46.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on STWD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

In related news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $818,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.69 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.79.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $293.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.30 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 56.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.48%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

