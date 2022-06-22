Grassi Investment Management Decreases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Grassi Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 890 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $362.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $404.85 and a 200 day moving average of $468.38. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.