Grassi Investment Management Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Grassi Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $168.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.41 and its 200-day moving average is $198.91. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.78 and a 52-week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

