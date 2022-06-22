Grassi Investment Management Has $4.37 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Grassi Investment Management lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 7,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,923,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $281.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.65. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.527 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

