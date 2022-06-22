Grassi Investment Management Raises Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Grassi Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 166,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $8,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,787,000 after buying an additional 8,421,820 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,758,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,047,000 after buying an additional 321,934 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,845,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,383,000 after buying an additional 780,425 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,331,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,344,000 after buying an additional 418,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

WFC opened at $38.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.79%.

Several research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.62.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

