Greif (NYSE:GEF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

GEF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $71.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greif presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

NYSE GEF traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $58.74. 254,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,696. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Greif has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.24.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.70. Greif had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Greif will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bala Sathyanarayanan acquired 450 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.76 per share, with a total value of $26,442.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,253.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Greif during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Greif during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the first quarter worth $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Greif by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

