Griffin Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 242,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 1.5% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $11,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,787,000 after buying an additional 8,421,820 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,452,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,593 shares in the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $83,965,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 350.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,086,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,086,000 after buying an additional 1,623,310 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WFC. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.62.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $38.56. The stock had a trading volume of 336,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,790,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $146.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

