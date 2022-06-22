Griffin Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.22. 10,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,421. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.46.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.22. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,777.78%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,270.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256 over the last 90 days. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $248.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.27.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

