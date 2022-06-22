Griffin Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,656 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 1.0% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 18,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Bonness Enterprises Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 54,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 55,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 389.3% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.21. The stock had a trading volume of 208,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,333,862. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.78. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $78.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $164.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.