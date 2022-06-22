Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upgraded Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Guidewire Software from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Guidewire Software from $118.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

In other news, Director Marcus Ryu bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.81 per share, with a total value of $70,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at $321,406.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,132 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $82,783.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,784.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $860,981 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 9,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period.

Shares of GWRE opened at $72.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.88. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $69.61 and a 12-month high of $130.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -39.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $197.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

