Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $89.27

Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $89.27 and last traded at $85.74, with a volume of 369572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.84.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.53 and a beta of 5.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.70.

About Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ)

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.

